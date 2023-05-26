Russia withdrew from some settlements on its border – GUR

Yana Stavskaya23:32, 05/26/23

At present, several villages on the Russian border are already without rashist authorities, Andrei Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate, noted on the air of the talk show “New Countdown” , commenting on the latest events with the “raids” of Russian rebels in the Belgorod region.

However, Yusov, for security reasons, did not specify the details. “There are several settlements on the border, from which the Rashist power has actually departed, in principle, there is not a single power there now. But if we talk about the activities of the resistance movement and Russian representatives of volunteer rebels, they are now actively operating, including in the capital region (Moscow – UNIAN),” Yusov replied.

The representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate emphasized that at this stage, we are definitely not talking about confrontation in the regime of the regular army, “this is an insurgent struggle.”

“The uprising is only gaining momentum. We will see confrontation with regular troops later,” Yusov said.

According to him, Ukrainian intelligence, like the rest of the world, is convinced that Putin’s repressive apparatus is exhausted and not organized to protect the territory of the Russian Federation: “This means that it is vulnerable to internal strikes, which will definitely intensify in the near future.”

Breakthrough of the Belgorod region – the main thing

On June 22, 2023, soldiers of the “Russian Volunteer Corps” and the Legion “Freedom of Russia” broke through the Russian border on heavy equipment and ended up in the Belgorod region.

As a result, military clashes took place on the Russian border. Two fighters of the RDK and the Legion were injured. According to the rebels, they managed to capture armored personnel carriers, small arms and other equipment.

In Ukraine, they said that they had nothing to do with this and that citizens of the Russian Federation were conducting an operation there to “create a security strip . “

At the same time, the Main Intelligence Directorate received information about the transfer of invaders from Ukraine after the “raids” near Belgorod, but it is being verified.

