Russia is Dramatic Failures

Russia is being pushed back in Eastern Ukraine, it is failing on the information war front, and its intelligence services have become a mockery. How did the once superpower come crashing down on the international stage?

Alex Plitsas explains what key military eyes will be look for across the globe – very soon. Alex is the former Chief of Sensitive Activities for Special Operations & Combating Terror in the Office of the U.S. Secretary of Defense where he was responsible for a portfolio that included Hostage Rescue & Personnel Recovery, Information Operations, Special Technical Operations, and other compartmented plans and programs. He is a former U.S. Army Psychological Operations Specialist, Bronze Star Recipient, and Combat Veteran of the Iraq War. He also served in Afghanistan as a Defense Civilian Intelligence Officer while assigned to the Undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence working on strategic intelligence and operations programs. Alex visited Ukraine during the Maidan protests in 2014 and then again in October, 2022.

By Jason Jay Smart

https://www.kyivpost.com/videos/17569

Like this: Like Loading...