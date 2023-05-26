Russia is Dramatic Failures

Russia is being pushed back in Eastern Ukraine, it is failing on the information war front, and its intelligence services have become a mockery. How did the once superpower come crashing down on the international stage?
Alex Plitsas explains what key military eyes will be look for across the globe – very soon. Alex is the former Chief of Sensitive Activities for Special Operations & Combating Terror in the Office of the U.S. Secretary of Defense where he was responsible for a portfolio that included Hostage Rescue & Personnel Recovery, Information Operations, Special Technical Operations, and other compartmented plans and programs. He is a former U.S. Army Psychological Operations Specialist, Bronze Star Recipient, and Combat Veteran of the Iraq War. He also served in Afghanistan as a Defense Civilian Intelligence Officer while assigned to the Undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence working on strategic intelligence and operations programs. Alex visited Ukraine during the Maidan protests in 2014 and then again in October, 2022.
“How did the once superpower come crashing down on the international stage?”
The author makes a mistake that so many have made. russia never was and never will be a superpower. The USSR was maybe a superpower, russia was just a leech that sucked the resources of countries it had invaded, making them appear strong. Ukraine ripped away the facade, showing that russia is just a pale imitation of a country, never mind a superpower.
The nations it once dominated in the guise of a union – Soviet Union – opted to be independent. This was the first stage of its undoing. Their know how and resources were now missing.
The second stage was making a KGB dwarf and mafiosi as president. He propagated corruption to the point that it was virtually institutionalized. By being corrupt and allowing corruption, the corrupt got wealthier and more powerful, making corruption to flourish like never before. Corruption is the foundation (along with lies and fear) upon which mafia land’s existence was built. It is also a cancer. The metastatic growth has reached all sections of society, from the lowest official and cop to the presidential office and military headquarters.
Mafia land is dying. There is no doubt about it. The bad part about it is that it’s trying to kill Ukraine in the process, thinking it can save itself by its destruction.
A successful and thriving Ukraine, will be the final nail in the coffin for the mafia state.