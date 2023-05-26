Powerful explosions thundered in occupied Berdyansk: first details (photo, video)

Katerina Chernovol23:53, 05/25/23

Residents of the occupied city report several “arrivals”.

On the evening of May 25, 2023, powerful explosions rocked the temporarily occupied Berdyansk, Zaporozhye region . Local residents report several “arrivals”.

The videos of the “bavovnas” are published by local telegram channels. It is noted that ambulances rushed in that direction.

“Berdyansk residents report sounds of detonation! Ambulances also rushed by! Explosions were also near the village of Osipenko. At least the locals heard very loud sounds and shook houses! Previously, there were several arrivals! Port, Azmol (the territory of the plant),” reports the Berdyansk Syogodni channel .

Explosions thundered in occupied Berdyansk / photo from social networks

At the same time, the Rotten Cherry telegram channel reports the defeat of the BC warehouse, fuel and lubricants warehouse, as well as the location of the occupiers. In addition, movement of three Pantsir air defense systems was recorded in the direction of the exit from the city.

The explosions were also confirmed in the Berdyansk city military administration. It is reported that “the invaders did not count the S-300 installations.”

At the same time, the invaders claim to have shot down three missiles. They were allegedly intercepted by the Pantsir air defense system.

A powerful explosion thundered in the occupied BerdyanskA powerful explosion thundered in the occupied Berdyansk

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...