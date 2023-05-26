Mayor of Irpin says 85% of city’s population returned

26.05.2023 01:18

The pre-war population of Irpin is restoring – 85% of residents have already returned.

The mayor of Irpin Oleksandr Markushyn said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

“85% of the city’s population has already returned to us,” he said.

In addition, the mayor added that Irpin has received almost 25,000 internally displaced persons, mostly from the east.

According to Markushyn, 95% of Irpin’s population was evacuated at the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

“If we hadn’t evacuated the city, there would have been tens of thousands of deaths. We have a city of a hundred thousand people – at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, we managed to evacuate 95% of the people,” he said.

Markushyn also noted that 39 soldiers from the territorial defense unit where he was a commander were killed during the fighting in Irpin. In addition, 50 members of the Armed Forces were killed.

More than 300 civilians were also killed, approximately 310-315 people. Up to 20 children were among the dead.

“For example, the situation on Romanivsky Bridge. I saw two children and a volunteer die there from an enemy mine,” Markushyn said.

As Ukrinform reported, about 1 million people have left Kyiv region during the active hostilities.

Photo by Oleksandr Yefymenko

(C)UKRINFORM 2023

Like this: Like Loading...