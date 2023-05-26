In Kyiv, the head of one of the district courts beat a National Guardsman to death at a roadblock and refused to pass an alcohol test (photo, video)

The head of one of the district courts of the Kyiv region beat a National Guard soldier to death at a checkpoint in the capital.

As reported in the press service of the SBI, the event happened around midnight on May 26. The judge refused to test for the presence of alcohol in the blood. He is currently detained.

Law enforcement officers are taking procedural measures to forcibly test the culprit of the traffic accident for alcohol.

A pre-trial investigation has been initiated under Part 3 of Art. 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the rules of road traffic safety or operation of transport by persons under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxication, if they caused the death of the victim). The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of deprivation of liberty for a term of up to ten years.

The mass media report that it is about the head of the Makariv District Court Oleksandr Tandyr. And that he was drunk at the time of the accident.

