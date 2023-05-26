“Eyes of the Black Sea Fleet”: the expert assessed the consequences of the attack on the ship “Ivan Khurs”

Katerina Chernovol01:33, 05/26/23

The blow was on sensitive systems – antennas and communication systems that make up the electronic brain of the ship, Malomuzh noted.

Recently, the reconnaissance ship of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation “Ivan Khurs” was attacked by drones. The blow, in particular, fell on missile guidance systems, which are essential for warships of the Russian fleet.

“In the same way, an aircraft was destroyed in Belarus (Russian AWACS aircraft A-50, – ed.), Then the antenna was broken, the core of the aircraft, which conducted powerful electronic warfare, guided missiles, including Kinzhals. Therefore, its neutralization was very effective . In the same way, measures were taken on this ship,” Mykola Malomuzh, General of the Army of Ukraine, former head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, noted on the air of the FREEDOM TV channel.

The expert added that a feature of the Russian ship “Ivan Khurs” is its powerful system of electronic surveillance, missile guidance and electronic warfare against Ukrainian drones. He was actually “the eyes of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation.”

“Of course, the strike was on sensitive systems – antennas, communication systems. This is what makes up the electronic brain. And it no longer functions.

Attack on the ship “Ivan Khurs”

On May 24, a number of Russian telegram channels reported that unknown drones attacked the Russian reconnaissance ship of project 18280 “Ivan Khurs” off the coast of Turkey. Then it was noted that the attack was allegedly repulsed, but the ship was not damaged.

Subsequently, war correspondent Andrei Tsaplienko published a video, which probably recorded the very attack during which the Ivan Khurs ship was shot down . The footage shows that at least one drone hit the hull of a reconnaissance ship of the Black Sea Fleet.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...