Canada will soon complete the delivery of a million rounds of ammunition for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Yana Stavskaya22:56, 05/26/23

In total, the aid package contains 21,000 small arms and 2.4 million rounds of ammunition.

Canada will complete the delivery of about 5,000 small arms and a million rounds of ammunition from a military aid package announced in April in the coming weeks, Ukrinform reports .

“Delivery of the aid package announced in April with small arms and ammunition is proceeding on schedule. Machine guns, assault rifles, cleaning kits and magazines have already been delivered to Ukraine, while 1 million 5.56mm rounds and 4,800 assault rifles are due to arrive in the coming weeks. “, the message says.

As reported, Justin Trudeau announced the allocation of this package of defense assistance to Ukraine during a visit to Canada by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

War news – Canada’s position

Canada has supported Ukraine with arms and finances since the early days of Russia’s full-scale invasion. In addition, the country, along with other Western states, imposed economic sanctions against the aggressor .

Recently, the Canadian government announced its readiness to help Ukraine with the training of pilots on F-16 fighter jets.

For example, on April 16, it became known that Ukraine would receive confiscated Russian property from Canada. In particular, we are talking about the An-124 “Ruslan” aircraft.

Canada announced the $29 million emergency aid package on April 21. This package will include 40 sniper rifles, 16 radios and a contribution to the NATO fund to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Rifles and ammunition will be supplied by the Canadian company Prairie Gun Works, and radio stations for escorting the Leopard 2 tank will be supplied by L3Harris Technologies.

