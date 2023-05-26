A new trial in the Navalny case will begin on May 31. There are 3828 pages in the case about the “crimes” that he “committed while already in prison”

A new trial of politician Alexei Navalny will begin on May 31. This is reported in his social networks.

According to Navalny, the prosecutor’s office officially provided him with 3,828 pages of descriptions of “crimes that he committed while already in prison.”

At the same time, Navalny noted, he does not even have the opportunity to see this indictment, since such documents are not given to people in the ShIZO.

My indictment was taken by the administration of the colony, because it is a prohibited item in the ShIZO. A mug (1 piece) and a book (1 piece) are on the list, but there is no indictment. And the fact that you are on trial, and you face up to 30 years, and you want to understand what you are accused of and how it is proved – this is all up to the lantern.

Navalny’s press secretary, Kira Yarmysh , specified that a preliminary court hearing on charges of “extremism” was scheduled for May 31. As part of this case, Yarmysh specified, Navalny faces up to 30 years in prison.

Navalny has been imprisoned since the beginning of 2021, where he was placed on charges of violating probation in the Yves Rocher case. Initially, he was supposed to be released in the summer of 2023, but already when Navalny was in custody, he was convicted on cases of “slandering a veteran”, especially large-scale fraud and contempt of court. In March 2022, the court sentenced him to a total of nine years in prison.

