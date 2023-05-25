US State Department approves sale of NASAMS system to Ukraine

Katerina Chernovol01:18, 05/25/23

The request for the purchase of the NASAMS system was made by the government of Ukraine.

The United States Department of State approved a possible sale of the NASAMS air defense system and equipment to Ukraine in the amount of $285 million.

As reported on the website of the Agency for Security Cooperation (DSCA), which is part of the Pentagon, a request for the purchase of the NASAMS system was made by the government of Ukraine. We are also talking about the acquisition of equipment: GPS receivers, tools, generators, spare parts, software support, and the like.

DSCA notes that the prime contractor will be Raytheon Missiles and Defense of Arizona. The agency has already issued the necessary certification.

“Ukraine urgently needs to increase its capabilities to protect against Russian missile strikes and aircraft. Obtaining and effectively deploying this capability will enhance Ukraine’s ability to defend its people and protect critical national infrastructure,” the document says.

NASAMS systems in Ukraine

In September 2022, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Ukraine received the first NASAMS complexes . These air defense systems are not a specialized anti-missile system, but an air defense system.

In March 2023, the Norwegian government announced that the country, together with the United States, would transfer two more platoons of NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine . Norway also committed to train Ukrainian personnel in the maintenance and operation of the system.

These complexes have already been used in Ukraine. The Air Force of Ukraine reported that in 5 months of work they destroyed more than 100 Russian missiles and drones.

UNIAN 2023

