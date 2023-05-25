Ukraine returned home from Russian captivity 106 defenders

Tanya Polyakovskaya14:40, 05/25/23

All rescued soldiers defended our land in the Bakhmut direction.

Ukraine has returned another 106 of its servicemen from Russian captivity .

This was announced in the Telegram channel by the head of the Office of the President (OP) of Ukraine Andriy Yermak. “We are returning home 106 of our people. These are soldiers from the Bakhmut direction – eight officers and 98 soldiers and sergeants,” he said in detail.

The head of the OP added that they fought for Bakhmut and accomplished a feat that did not allow the enemy to advance further deep into the Ukrainian East.

“Among those we are returning from captivity, many were considered missing. The relatives of these people have gone through a difficult stage,” Yermak said.

He stressed that all Ukrainians will be at home. “We are working on this further. And each exchange takes us one step closer to this goal,” the head of the OP emphasized.

