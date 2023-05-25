UK recognizes Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of Ukrainians

Irina Pogorelaya20:51, 05/25/23

The British Parliament passed this decision unanimously.

Members of the British Parliament unanimously supported the decision to recognize the famine in Ukraine in the 1930s as a genocide of the Ukrainian people.

The decision does not imply any specific steps, it was intended to be a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin in connection with the attack on Ukraine, reports the BBC . “The USSR exterminated millions of Ukrainians by starving them to death and forced resettlement, which is reminiscent of today’s events in Ukraine,” said conservative Pauline Letham, the initiator of the decision. “Stalin in the 30s, like Putin today, wanted to destroy the Ukrainian people.”

“By voting for the recognition of the Holodomor as genocide, we will send a clear message to Putin and the world that the British Parliament supports Ukraine and that we will not tolerate war crimes, past or present,” Letham said.

She also recalled that many countries, including Australia, Canada, Ireland and Brazil, have already recognized the Holodomor as genocide, and the German Bundestag and the US Congress have adopted appropriate resolutions.

At the end of March, the decision to recognize the Holodomor as genocide was also made by the French Parliament.

Then the Speaker of the Ukrainian Parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk said that 26 countries of the world recognized the Holodomor as genocide, 11 of them – in the last year.

Recognition of the Holodomor in Ukraine as genocide

For many years, the Ukrainian authorities have been trying to get the world to recognize the famine of the early 1930s as a genocide of Ukrainians. So, at the end of November 2022, Germany recognized the Holodomor as genocide . And in May of this year, a similar decision was made by France and Slovenia.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...