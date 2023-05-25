“The situation is getting out of control”: the invaders announced the attack of drones on Sevastopol, the Russians are hysterical

25.05.2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

Russian invaders on May 25 announced a drone attack on Sevastopol. The invaders boasted that all the UAVs were allegedly shot down or planted by electronic warfare, but this only caused panic among the Russians.

The attack was reported by pro-Russian bloggers, referring to the Sevastopol “governor” Mikhail Razvozhaev. According to him, it happened early Thursday morning near the village of Kacha.

“The forces of the Black Sea Fleet shot down two UAVs from small arms, several more UAVs were jammed by electronic warfare. No objects in the city were damaged,” he said.

The occupiers of Crimea claim that there is no damage on the ground, and there was no information about the victims.

Although the “authorities” have traditionally stated that there is no reason to panic, the Russians burst into hysterics. So, some were indignant, they say, by what right “Ukraine launches” drones on them.

“The Ukrainian elite is generally aware that there are conventions restricting the use of drones? Why on earth did they decide that they could use military UAVs as they please?” the Russian said.

Other representatives of the aggressor country, the Russian Federation, happily picked up the topic, mentioning the “existence of international conventions on the conduct of war.” And this is against the background of the fact that their terrorist state has been attacking Ukrainian cities every day for more than a year with rockets, bombs, drones, shells, etc.

Meanwhile, other Russians complained that the drone situation in Crimea was already out of control.

“The situation with drones is clearly out of control. We urgently need to strengthen the protective measures against such attacks,” wrote one of the commentators.

As OBOZREVATEL reported, on the afternoon of May 24, smoke was noticed over the Crimean bridge . It is known that traffic was blocked there, and the invaders came up with the cause of the incident: allegedly these were the consequences of the exercises of the National Guard.

Only verified information is in our Telegram channel Obozrevatel and Viber . Don’t fall for fakes!

Like this: Like Loading...