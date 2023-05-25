The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia put the economist Konstantin Sonin on the wanted list. A case has been opened against him about “fake” about the army

17:53, May 25, 2023

The economist and professor at the University of Chicago, Konstantin Sonin, was put on the federal wanted list in Russia. Information about this “Mediazona” found in the database of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation.

As the basis for the search in the corresponding card in the database of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, “article of the Criminal Code” is indicated . Which one is not specified.

In March, the Investigative Committee of Russia opened a criminal case against Sonin under an article about “fakes” about the Russian army. The department did not directly name the person involved in the case, however, Interfax, citing the data of an “informed source”, reported that the case was brought against Sonin. According to TASS and the Moskva agency, he was brought up because of three posts on Sonin’s telegram channel.

Sonin assumed that his posts about the murder of civilians in Bucha or the shelling of the drama theater in Mariupol became the reason for the case. “What I am accused of is an absolutely false accusation. Of course, I did not post any fakes, but only posted facts that are well documented. And it is pointless to explain – the trial will be fictitious, and a sentence will be passed, ”he said.

Konstantin Sonin served as vice-rector of the Higher School of Economics, was the scientific director of the Faculty of Economic Sciences and was a member of the Science Council under the Ministry of Education and Science of the Russian Federation. In the summer of 2022, Sonin was fired from the HSE. Now he lives in the USA.

(C)MEDUZA 2023

Like this: Like Loading...