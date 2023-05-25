The Men Who Launched A Cross-Border Raid From Ukraine Into Russia

May 24, 2023
These are some of the men who launched an armed incursion from Ukraine into Russia’s Belgorod region on May 22. All Russian citizens, some of them have been active members of far-right or neo-Nazi groups, while others have served in Russia’s security services. The Ukrainian government has denied any role in the events.
I hope that these men will either get out of mafia land on time, or get the help that they need to maintain their positions there, or even advance. I wish we knew more about the long-term plans, but, of course, this is top secret. At any rate, I hope they won’t be captured, for the cockroaches will do terrible things to them for the utter humiliation they’ve caused to the evil runt and his crime gang.
“some of them have been active members of far-right or neo-Nazi groups, ….”
That is a highly contentious claim. I hope he can back it up. Globally the far right/neo-nazi movement is umbilically connected to the Nazis in the kremlin. I don’t believe there exists even one nazi in the world, or izlamonazi, or Africanazi, that does not support and revere putler.