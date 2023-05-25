The invaders brought 300 of their military to the island of Dzharylgach

Irina Pogorelaya19:03, 05/25/23

The Russians also stole boats from the local population for themselves.

The Russian occupation troops militarized the island of Dzharylgach by placing their military there.

This is discussed in the evening summary of the General Staff. They noted that on May 19, the occupiers connected the island with the temporarily captured mainland of the Kherson region in the area of ​​\u200b\u200bthe settlement of Lazurnoye.

The Russians deployed about 300 of their troops and 15 foreign-made boats on the island, which were stolen from the local population.

Dzharylgach is the largest island in Ukraine. It is part of the Dzharylgatsky National Natural Park. Now it is under Russian occupation. On May 19, it became known that the Russians had set up a military training ground on the occupied Ukrainian island of Dzharylgach.

In general, the occupiers shell the liberated part of the Kherson region almost daily, from which civilian Ukrainians suffer, and settlements suffer destruction.

