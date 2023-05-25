A video of a Russian woman living in the United States who unapologetically supports Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and the war criminals from the Wagner private military company, appeared online on May 25.

So proud of the people committing genocide against the Ukrainian people, she decided to share her opinions with others by placing propaganda signs on her garage glorifying the Wagner war criminals’ destruction of the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.

It didn’t go well.

Local residents were disgusted with the Rashist (Russian fascism) propaganda and forced the Russian woman to literally tear her propaganda from piece to piece.

“I think you have no place in this country,” said outraged people.

“Then go to Bakhmut. See how many children were killed there. You must be a complete moron to write such a message… Do you love Russia? Suitcase, train station, Russia.”

а могла бы и полицию получить из за «вагнер» или зачем нужен виза бан для рус pic.twitter.com/jNUwz5LHrT — Mar:A (@kava202224) May 25, 2023

https://english.nv.ua/nation/russian-woman-forced-to-remove-pro-wagner-pmc-propaganda-from-her-us-home-video-50327189.html

Like this: Like Loading...