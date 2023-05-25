Russian Volunteer Corps and Freedom of Russia Legion reveal their losses and where they got their equipment

May 24, 2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

Members of the military unit “Russian Volunteer Corps” (RDK) near an armored car, Belgorod Region, Russia.

This photo was released by the RDK on May 23, 2023

The “Russian Volunteer Corps” and the Legion “Freedom of Russia” met with journalists on June 24, the correspondent of Radio Svoboda reports.

According to the representative of the “RDK”, the raid of Russian volunteers to the Belgorod region of Russia was aimed at fulfilling a “combat and political task.” In particular, at the meeting they presented, according to them, a trophy Russian armored personnel carrier.





“The stronger, more powerfully we enter the territory of the Russian Federation, the more time they need to come to their senses and take measures in response. Until they roll out a large number of tanks on the road, they really can’t oppose us. It’s just that we don’t have enough forces to occupy and fully control this entire territory. For us, this is still a breakdown of strength,” said the representative of the RDK.

According to the volunteer group, two of its members were injured. The Legion “Freedom of Russia” announced the death of two of its soldiers and 10 wounded. The Ministry of Defense of Russia previously announced the “destruction of about 70 saboteurs.”

On May 22, the authorities of the Belgorod region announced that a “sabotage-reconnaissance group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine” entered the border Graivoron city district. Fighting reportedly took place in the villages of Glotove, Kozinka and Gora-Podil. A counter-terrorist operation [by the Russians} was in effect in the region for about a day.

The next day, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported that the invading units “were defeated” and “thrown back” to the territory of Ukraine.

Ukraine denied involvement in the attack. Commenting on the situation in the Belgorod region, the State Department of the United States of America said that they “clearly made it clear to the Ukrainians” that they “do not encourage” strikes on targets inside Russia, but Ukraine has the right to decide how to conduct military operations.

Responsibility for the invasion was claimed by the Freedom of Russia Legion and the Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK), which are predominantly Russian. They called the goal of the operation “the creation of a demilitarized zone between Russia and Ukraine,” as well as “a demonstration” to the Russians of the “successful fight against Putin’s regime.”

