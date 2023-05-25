Greetings from the avenger: the national guards shot down two Su-25s in the Zaporozhye direction

Larisa Kozova19:39, 05/25/23

One aircraft was completely destroyed, the second was seriously damaged and was forced to make an emergency landing.

Soldiers of the National Guard shot down two planes of the Russian army over the Zaporozhye region at once.

According to the Southern Operational-Territorial Association of the National Guard of Ukraine, the invaders are actively using combat aircraft in the Zaporozhye direction. On May 25, they tried to defeat the positions of the Ukrainian defense forces using a pair of Su-25s.

“At that time, the National Guardsmen, the Zaporizhzhya Avenger and its combat brother, were on combat duty. The fighters clearly identified enemy aircraft and accurately worked on air targets,” the military said.

As a result of the combat work of the National Guard fire crew, the first Su-25 aircraft was completely destroyed – the pilot managed to eject over the temporarily occupied territory. The second Su-25 was seriously damaged and was forced to make an emergency landing.

In total, the National Guardsmen have already shot down 9 aircraft. “Thus, the guards smashed the enemy’s calculations for dominance in the airspace to smithereens,” they emphasize.

