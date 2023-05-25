From the LinkedIn page of Volodymyr Kukharenko

May 24

Russia is a country of stolen identities. To begin with, let’s take the national symbols:

Name. First time the word “Rossia” was used by the emperor of Bysantium in 10th century, and it meant the kingdom with capital in Kyiv. Moskovy renamed itself to Russia only in 1721, after taking over the lands of ancient Rus (Ukraine).

Coat of arms. It was stolen from Bysantium. They had the vision of Moskow as “third and the last Rome” (after Rome and Constantinople). They named their supreme ruler “Tsar” to be similar to “Caesar”.

Flag. Tsar Peter 1st was studying in the Netherlands. When he came back, he built first Moskovian fleet ever (yes, they had no fleet before the last years of 17th century!), and used the flag of Netherlands on the ships. In 1696, a Moskovian ship was even detained in French port, as it was taken for Dutch one and France had a conflict with the Netherlands. After that, Peter just changed the order of colors.

Matryoshka doll is not official, but cultural symbol of Russia. But it was a Japanese doll repainted in Russian style.

And many similar things. Russian literature was started by Turks and Tatars, most of best Russian generals of 19th centuries were Western European “legionnaires”, mostly Prussians. Many poets and artists that you know as “Russian” are coming from other ethnic groups (Tatars, Ukrainians, Belorussians, Armenians, Georgians, and so on), but were forced to change their identity to Russian. Kremlin was built by Italians. Recently on Russian TV they were freaking out after UNESCO recognized borshch as Ukrainian national dish, as they wanted to take it too.

In USSR, the most popular cars of 80ties (Zhiguli) was a licensed copy of “Fiat” of 60ties, the technology of their “best ice-cream of the world” was bought from Italy. They won space race by using the technologies developed by German engineers in WW2, and the project was led by a Ukrainian whom they had to return from the concentration camp. The nuclear bomb was simply stolen from USA. Even their first “Kalashnikov” was designed by a captive German. Now they are naming their supreme ruler “President” like in USA, like they were naming him “Tsar” after Bysantium.

If you strip Russia from all they have stolen but call their “authentic”, you’ll get not much left. Everything is stolen. Any discovery in the recent 30 years? Like the Internet, smartphones, DNA sequencing, cold nuclear fusion etc.? Right, nothing. Even their newest “super-sonic rocket” was easily shot by an American system developed in the 80ties.

Of course, they do have a lot of talented people. But the system never values them, and it has always been the case. Ivan Fedorov printed the first book in 1564 in Moskow and had to run away from prosecution just 2 years after that, then he printed his books in Ukraine. Most of their best poets were prosecuted. Now, the most talented Russians just run away, and make their discoveries in USA or EU, as they have no chances in Russian Federation.

……………

Tweet from Alexander S. Vindman:

“I found a map from the 13th C. that depicts Muscovy a vassal of the Golden Horde. … A 10th C. map of Kievan-Rus controlling the land to the North and West. Clearly Russia’s territorial claim are a historical aberration and Russia isn’t a real state.”

…….

In 12th century the land is first mentioned as Ukraine. Russia does not exist

For the first time Ukraine was mentioned in the Hypatian Chronicle. Not Little Rus’ or something else, but Ukraine. Nobody heard about Moscow and Russia at that time. Learn more impressive historical facts.

The Chronicle includes several components: Lavrentian Chronicle, the Tale of Bygone Years, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Galician–Volhynian Chronicles which described the events from 860’s to 1292’s. Sources of the chronicles are diverse: Palatine chroniclers, palatine letters, ambassadors’ reports, military tales, stories of bystanders, the Greek chronicles and so on.

Ukraine is mentioned for the first time in the Tale of Igor’s Campaign against Polovtsy in 1185.

The field of Igor Svyatoslavich’s battle with the Polovtsy, by Viktor Vasnetsov. Credits wikipedia.org

Many sources identify Kyivan Rus with Ukraine. In some versions, such as Ermolaevsky list (1189-1213 years), Ukraine is called Krajina (country), in Kyiv chronicles – Galich Ukraina.

Also, the name ‘Ukraine’ is mentioned in connection with the death of Pereyaslav Knyaz Volodymyr Glebovich, later in the description of events during Galician-Volyn Knyaz Danylo Romanovych regiment. Something like that.

…but nobody heard about Moscow and Russia at that time…

What historical data will help to clarify Ukraine and Russia backgrounds.

First printed ABC book in Ukraine was published in 1574 in Lviv, and in the Tsardom of Russia it happened 60 years later in 1634.

The first published Ukrainian book. Lviv, 1574. Image credits izobretenie.biz

Religion: Kyiv Metropolia was founded in the year 988, and Moscow Patriarchate only in 1458. Kyiv Metropolia is 460 years older than Moscow ones.

The first monarch who was crowned in the Tsardom of Russia was Ivan the Terrible in 1547, and in Ukrainian lands it was the first king of Rus’ Daniel of Galicia in 1253.

Mongol yoke: Kyiv lost the Mongolian yoke in 1363 after the Battle of Blue Waters; Moscow lost yoke in 1480 after great standoff on the Ugra river, and Muscovy paid tribute to the Crimean khan till 1700, including the first years of Peter the Great reign.

Name: For the first time, the term ‘Ukraine’ was found in the chronicles in the year 1187. Term ‘Russia’ was found only during the reign of Ivan the Terrible 400 years later.

Last, but not the least, famous Ukrainian Pylyp Orlyk is the author of one of the first constitutions in the world. On April 5th, 1710 he was elected as a hetman. On the same day he announced a ‘Pacts and Constitutions of Rights and Freedoms of the Zaporizhian Host’. Worth mention, that the U.S. constitution was adopted in 1787. In France and Poland it was adopted in 1791.

What historical facts you should know on Ukraine and Russia origins.

1. A state called Muscovy Peter the Great renamed in Russia in the 18th century, in 1721.

2. The tribe called Mokshas named their river Moskva, and the translation of the title from the Moksha language sounds like ‘dirty water’. In any other languages of the world there is no translation for the word ‘Moscow’. The word ‘Kremlin’ has Tatar roots and stands for fortifications on the hill.

3. In the Middle Ages all European cartographers wrote and marked the frontier of Europe along the borders of Rus (Rus is a territory of present-day Ukraine). Muscovy is Ulus, with its Finnish people, has always been a part of the Horde, and was referred to Asia by Europe.

4. Muscovy (Russia) paid tribute to the Crimean Khan, its sovereign ruler and master, who was the legal successor of the Golden Horde, until 1700. Tsar of Muscovy met Crimean ambassador on Poklonnaya Hill, put him onto the horseback, walked on foot himself leading the horse with the Crimean ambassador to the Kremlin, put him on his throne, and stood up in front of him on his knees.

5. In 1610, in Muscovy Borys Godunov (Murza Gudun) ended the Genghisids dynasty (Genghis Khan’s relative), and Olexiy Koshka from the Finnish family of Kobyliny was enthroned, and the church gave him the surname Romanov, who allegedly came from Rome to rule Muscovy.

6. Catherine the Great, after the occupation of Grand Duchy of Lithuania (territory of Belarus), the last free state of Kyiv Rus’, in 1795, ordered to name Finno-Ugric tribes of Muscovy Great Russians, and Ukrainians (true Rus citizens)– Little Russians.

7. No one has ever seen the original agreement on the reunification between Muscovy and Ukraine, allegedly signed by B. Khmelnitsky and Tzar A. Romanov.

8. For several centuries, archaeologists have been looking for artifacts, confirming the authenticity of the Battle of Kulikovo, but so far without success. But they pitch a yarn about the victory of Dmitry Donskoi over Mamai until now.

9. Pskov, Novgorod, Smolensk regions of Russia are former Slavo-Ruthenian Principalities, and Finno-Ugric Muscovy had nothing to do with this, until Muscovy-Horde occupied them in 1462, in 1478 and in the 1654. And in other areas of Russia (Muscovy) Slavic tribes and peoples have never lived.

10. Golden Horde and her daughter Muscovy are the only countries in the world that enslaved their own people. This explains why rich in natural resources Muscovy falls behind the European countries with lack in natural resources. After all, the effectiveness of the free people is much higher than the slaves.

Ukrainian lands in VIII – XIII centuries. Credits to the Washington post

The myths of the Russian national consciousness suffered a new blow! First, the study of the gene pool of the Russian people, conducted by Russian scientists in 2000-2006 showed that genetically Russian are not Slavs, but true-born Finns, that have no difference from Mordovians.

According to the information from the Moscow-based Center of Lev Gumilyov, Russian scientists for the first time in history conducted Russian gene pool research and were shocked by the results! These studies also fully confirmed that the Russians are not Slavs, but only Russian-speaking Finns. Results of the mitochondrial DNA analysis showed that another Russian nearest relatives, except the Finns from Finland are Tatars: Russians are on the same genetic distance of 30 conventional units from the Tartars, which separate them from the Finns! Russian scientists ended the issue concerning myth of the ‘Slavic roots of Russians’: there is nothing from Slavs in Russians! There is only Slavic Russian language, but it has 60-70% of non-Slavic language, so Russian people are not able to understand the language of the Slavs, although the true Slav understands any language because of the similarity of Slavic languages (except Russian). There are Russians in Russia, but not Rus. There always was and will be only Kievan Rus !

Maria Nesheva contributed to this publication.

This article is prepared with the use of materials available on Volodymyr Prokopenko’s FB and voronz.in.ua. Cover image credits to goodpublications.

