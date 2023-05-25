From the FB page; We Stand By Ukraine

Canela Lisa Paris Wray-Diaz
May 24
President Zelensky appealed to the people of Iran not to become complicit in the bloody Russian war:
“When an Iranian drone kills a pregnant Ukrainian girl and her husband in their home, what do you want? When your “Shahed” hits a dormitory with our students, people die, a fire starts, rescuers arrive, and in a few minutes a second “Shahed” hits, taking the lives of those who saved the lives of others. What do you get from this?”
One comment
Surely one of the most putrid things about the putler holocaust is the fact that a genocidal nazi regime successfully enlisted the help of an equally foul izlamonazi regime to murder Ukrainian children. Ukraine has never done anything to Iran; in fact until recently, many Iranians were studying as mature students in Ukraine. Funded by the izlamonazi regime, they stayed in nice flats with their families while they studied shipbuilding, engineering, IT etc. I bet they all were called home before the Holocaust started.
The time is long overdue to sing John McCain’s version of his favourite Beach Boys song: Bomb Bomb Bomb Bomb Bomb Iran.