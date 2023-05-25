From the FB page; We Stand By Ukraine

Canela Lisa Paris Wray-Diaz

May 24

President Zelensky appealed to the people of Iran not to become complicit in the bloody Russian war:

“When an Iranian drone kills a pregnant Ukrainian girl and her husband in their home, what do you want? When your “Shahed” hits a dormitory with our students, people die, a fire starts, rescuers arrive, and in a few minutes a second “Shahed” hits, taking the lives of those who saved the lives of others. What do you get from this?”

Like this: Like Loading...