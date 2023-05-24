You can’t understand Russia with your mind: in Gazprom, the collapse in profits by half was called “the best indicator in the history of the company”

Elena Kovalenko18:07, 05/24/23

Net profit of “Gazprom” by international standards fell by 41%.

Against the backdrop of a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, Gazprom’s net profit under international financial reporting standards for 2022 fell by 41%.

According to the Russian Interfax , at the end of 2022, the Russian monopolist received 1.226 trillion rubles ($15.3 billion at the current exchange rate) in net profit compared to 2.093 trillion rubles ($26.1 billion) in 2021.

It is noteworthy that Famil Sadygov, deputy chairman of the board of Gazprom, acknowledged the fact of falling profits, but stressed that the figures were “good”.

“This is one of the best indicators in the history of the company. At the same time, it is below the level of 2021,” Sadigov said.

The Board of Directors of Gazprom recommended to the annual meeting of shareholders not to pay final dividends for 2022 in addition to those already paid for the first half of the year.

The war in Ukraine and the situation in Gazprom

On December 5, 2022, the German energy company RWE initiated arbitration proceedings against the Russian Gazprom.

The German energy giant, the largest gas importer Uniper, has initiated arbitration proceedings against Gazprom Export LLC.

On February 9, 2023, the Czech company ČEZ initiated arbitration proceedings against the Russian Gazprom. The company demanded CZK 1 billion ($45.3 million) in compensation for shortfalls in gas supplies.

On February 21, 2023, the French energy giant sued Gazprom .

On March 2, 2023, it became known that the top managers of Gazprombank’s subsidiary would stand trial in Switzerland ..

On March 11, 2023, it was reported that Gazprom would have to switch to Russian special equipment .

