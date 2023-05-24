scradge1

Ukrainian punk rock band The Sixsters will perform at Glastonbury Festival

  1. Talented and still only teens. Glasto will give them and Ukraine some positive coverage.

    Plus: details coming soon of a big show in London for Ukraine.

    IMHO these girls are not punks. Their music is more sophisticated than that. And they can cut it live too, as the following vid shows :

    https://youtu.be/p1Sf1urxXms

