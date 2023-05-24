Ukraine receives advanced TRML-4D radar for IRIS-T SLM, which can track ballistic missiles and track 1,500 targets simultaneously up to 250km away

May 23, 2023

The German government on May 23, 2023 updated the list of military assistance to Ukraine. As it became known, Germany handed over a state-of-the-art TRML-4D radar station.

Here’s What We Know

The radar was developed by the German company Hensoldt. It is part of the IRIS-T SLM medium-range surface-to-air missile system, which has been in service with the Ukrainian Air Force since mid-autumn last year.

The radar station operates in C-band and is equipped with an active phased antenna array with electronic scanning, which is based on GaN (gallium nitride) solid-state transmitters.

The TRML-4D can track drones, aircraft, helicopters and missiles, including ballistic missiles. In the case of the latter, the maximum detection range is 60 km. The radar is also capable of tracking up to 1,500 targets simultaneously at a range of up to 250 km.

Source: Bundesregierung

