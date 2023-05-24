Three Officers And Soldiers Of The 110th Brigade Surrender Near Avdiivka

Their unit was defeated by the AFU 59th Motorized Infantry Brigade.

Twenty-eight Russian occupants of the 110th Brigade of the Russian Army surrendered to the Ukrainian military near Avdiivka.

Three officers were among them. The most senior is a captain. Yury Butusov, editor-in-chief of Censor.net, published a video message on his social network page. The captors explain their decision with poor supplies, lack of weapons and ammunition.

“It’s just an amazing performance! 28 captured Russian soldiers of the special assault unit of the 110th brigade of the Russian Armed Forces recorded an appeal to Putin complaining about the Russian military command. Their commanders read out the appeal. The Russians surrendered along with three officers, the senior officer is a captain. The Storm detachment of the 110th Brigade was defeated by the 59th AFU motorized infantry brigade near Avdiivka on 21 May; all survivors of the battle surrendered in an organized manner,” Butusov wrote in a comment to the video.

