Polish general calls to prepare for uprising in Belarus

24 MAY 2023

General Waldemar Skrzypczak, former Commander of the Polish Land Forces, considers the prospect of an armed uprising in Belarus quite real and calls on Warsaw to prepare for such a scenario.

Source: Skrzypczak expressed this opinion on the air of the Polsat television channel on Tuesday, reports European Pravda

Details: According to the Polish general, if the Ukrainian counterattack is to be successful, armed Belarusians who are now fighting on the side of Ukrainian forces might initiate an overthrow of the regime of the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko.

Quote: “Let’s prepare for the uprising in Belarus, because it will happen. The thing is, we cannot miss this moment. We must be ready to support those troops that will conduct an operation against Lukashenko. We have reasons to help them, just as we help Ukrainians,” Skrzypczak said.

The Polish general believes that the Belarusian people will support the volunteers who are now fighting in Ukraine and “will go against Lukashenko with enthusiasm.”

“He no longer has the military capacity to prevent such an uprising. Russia will not help him much, because it will have its own problems,” he added, urging the Polish authorities to prepare for a massive influx of Belarusians into Poland in the event of an uprising.

The state of the Belarusian dictator is currently unknown. Since the celebrations on 9 May in Moscow and Minsk, Lukashenko has not appeared in public for a long time, and no events have been held with his personal participation.

Amid rumours about the state of health of the self-proclaimed president, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the leader of the united opposition of Belarus, called on fellow Belarusians to prepare “for any scenario.”

On Tuesday, Lukashenko said that he was sick, but because of the busy schedule, he did not have enough time to be treated, and assured that he was “not going to die yet.”

