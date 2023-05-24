Legendary singer Tina Turner dies

Anastasia Gorbacheva22:24, 05/24/23

It is noted that the performer had health problems.

Famous American singer Tina Turner has passed away at the age of 83. The legendary singer has died in Switzerland.

Tina Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’, died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness at her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. The world has lost a musical legend and role model.

It is noted that the star was born in the United States. Glory came to her along with the songs of River Deep Mountain High.

In addition, the most popular hits were the songs:

The Best

Proud Mary

Private Dancer

What’s Love Got to Do With It

Tina Turner ended her musical career – what is known

The singer did not hide the fact that she has health problems. In addition, she suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder due to the constant beatings of her first husband and musician Ike Turner.

She suffered a stroke in 2013 and was diagnosed with colon cancer a few years later. After that, she was diagnosed with kidney failure, which is why in 2017 the singer underwent surgery and a kidney transplant.

In 2021, the 81-year-old Turner filmed an autobiographical film in which she revealed why she decided to leave the stage.

During her career, the singer has received many awards, including eight Grammys, and Rolling Stone magazine named her one of the greatest singers of our time.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...