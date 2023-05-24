“It doesn’t work out for us”: Prigozhin called the Armed Forces of Ukraine one of the strongest armies in the world

Angela Bachevskaya02:37, 05/24/23

Ukrainian servicemen are equally successful in using any system, he said.

The leader of the Russian private military company Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, called the Ukrainian army one of the strongest in the world.

In an interview with a Russian propagandist, he stated that the Russian troops “rudely walked with their boots through the territory of Ukraine in search of the Nazis.” “They approached Kiev, then, I call it in Russian, they crap and retreated. Then they crap and retreated to Kherson. Raisins, Krasny Lyman … And somehow everything doesn’t work out for us,” he said .

Prigozhin complained that the Russian command did not draw any conclusions, Ukraine is now a nation that the whole world knows about, and its army has become many times stronger.

The leader of the “Wagnerites” said that they saw how the Americans, the French, UN forces and African tribes were fighting, so today he can call the Ukrainian army one of the strongest.

“They have a high level of organization, a high level of training, a high level of intelligence, they have different weapons. Moreover, they work on any systems: Soviet, NATO, whatever – equally successful,” he said.

What is known about Prigogine

At the beginning of the full-scale war, it became known that Prigozhin, also known as “Putin’s cook”, was personally recruiting Russian prisoners for the war in Ukraine.

Journalists reported that the recruits were intimidated by videos of the execution of deserters , and militants also practice extrajudicial executions

In January, the United States of America imposed sanctions against Wagner PMCs . It is also recognized as a transnational criminal organization. In April, the European Union imposed sanctions against a private military company .

