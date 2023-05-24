Danilov warned that there could be breakthroughs in a number of regions of the Russian Federation

24.05.2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

Residents of the regions of Russia adjacent to the border with Ukraine, as well as other regions, will be active and may organize protests until the moment when the conflict between the two countries is resolved. At the same time, insecurity will be felt in any corner of the Russian Federation.

This was announced by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov on the air of the telethon. Journalists turned to Danilov with a question about the possibility of similar incidents happening in other regions of Russia to the one that occurred in the Belgorod region.

“Bryansk, Kursk, Voronezh, and other regions – they cannot be safe, given the fact that the number of Russian citizens who are against that regime, of course, they can protest anywhere in the Russian Federation. Moreover, I am sure that it will be an ongoing process until our victory,” Danilov said.

It is noteworthy that the statement of the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council was made at a time when the operation of the “Russian Volunteer Corps” and the “Freedom of Russia” legion was taking place in the Belgorod region. According to the fighters of these units, they did not encounter resistance from the local population during their actions.

As reported by OBOZREVATEL:

– On May 22, Russian volunteers fighting for Ukraine reported a new, already third raid on the territory of the Russian Federation. They announced the “liberation of Kozinka” of the Belgorod region and the entry of advanced groups in Grayvoron.

– The GUR confirmed that Russian volunteers were conducting an operation in the Belgorod region and named its main goal .

– On May 23, Russia announced a new DRG attack on the Belgorod Region . According to Ukrainian intelligence sources, the Russian Federation wanted to deploy additional troops there.

– It also became known that the Ukrainian military is not participating in the operation in the Belgorod region , and the RDK and the Freedom of Russia Legion suffered minor losses.

We have only verified information in the Obozrevatel Telegram channel and in Viber . Don’t fall for fakes!

Like this: Like Loading...