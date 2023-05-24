Commander Syrskyi: Ukraine’s Defense Forces achieve success on Bakhmut flanks

24.05.2023

Ukrainian defenders have achieved success on the flanks of the Donetsk region’s Bakhmut. The defense operation continues.

The relevant statement was made by Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi on Telegram, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“[Ukraine’s] Defense Forces continue the defense operation and have achieved success on the Bakhmut flanks,” Syrskyi wrote.

Commander Syrskyi also posted an interrogation of a Russian mercenary from the Veteran private military company, who had been taken prisoner in the Bakhmut direction.

The mercenary told that the military command had forced them to go to the front line with threats, saying that, if they refused to fight, they would be loaded into a Kamaz and no one would ever see them again.

A reminder that the Veteran private military company (PMC) was established by Russia’s Defense Ministry and is part of the Redut PMC, involved in hostilities on the Bakhmut flanks.

