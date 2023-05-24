A wind power plant with a capacity of 114 MW was launched in the Mykolayiv region

The DTEK company launched a new wind power plant (WEP) in the Mykolaiv region.

This is reported by the Industrial Portal with reference to the company’s message .

The first stage of the Tyligul wind farm, which is located only 100 km from the territory occupied by Russia in the Mykolayiv region, is already generating green electricity.

19 wind turbines have an installed capacity of 114 MW and produce up to 390,000 kWh — this is enough to provide electricity to 200,000 households per year.

This is one of the first projects where 6 MW EnVentus turbines from the Danish manufacturer Vestas have been installed.

DTEK has already laid the foundations for the installation of 64 more turbines of the II stage of construction of the Tyligul wind farm.

The company says that the construction of a capacity of 500 MW will make it the largest wind farm in Eastern Europe and will additionally provide clean energy to homes and businesses in southern Ukraine, which largely suffer from power outages due to shelling of energy infrastructure.

Tyligul wind power station. Photo: DTEK

“DTEK’s plans to expand the Tyligul wind farm – part of the company’s larger strategy to achieve zero carbon emissions by 2040 and help Ukraine become a clean energy exporter to the European Union – remain dependent on additional financing of USD 450 million mainly from foreign investors and, very it is important, from international financial institutions supported by states”, – the press service of the company writes

The decision to build the Tyligul wind farm was made in 2020 as part of DTEK’s strategy to expand the RES portfolio. Over time, the project will increase the green energy capacity of DTEK from 1 GW to 1.5 GW.

At the end of 2021, the foundations of the wind farm were laid, and the first wind turbine was installed in December 2021. After a full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022, DTEK stopped construction of the plant when 6 turbines had already been installed, as enemy forces advanced on Mykolaiv and foreign partners were forced to evacuate personnel and equipment.

Tyligul wind power station. Photo: DTEK

In the summer of 2022, DTEK resumed construction work with a Ukrainian team, the number of which reached 650 workers in peak periods. The employees worked in bulletproof vests and from August 2022 to April 2023 spent more than 300 hours in bomb shelters under the constant threat of missile strikes.

In a year and a half, the team built 114 MW of generating capacity — twice as much as usual for a project of this scale. And this is a remarkable achievement under exceptionally difficult circumstances.

