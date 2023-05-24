A new gas well with a capacity of 580,000 cubic meters per day went into operation in Ukraine

Recently, “Ukrgazvydobuvannya” launched a new exploratory well with a depth of 5.8 km.

This is reported by the Industrial Portal with reference to the message of the head of the Naftogaz group Oleksiy Chernyshov.

It is claimed that the well opened the prospects of a previously unexplored block in one of our deposits in the east of the country, which is estimated at more than 6 billion cubic meters. m.

“This became possible thanks to modern 3D seismic research and the professional actions of geologists, geophysicists and drillers,” wrote Chernyshov.

Now the well supplies 580,000 cubic meters of gas per day.

In total, 25 new wells have been launched since the beginning of the year. It is reported that Ukrgazvydobuvannya has several promising wells currently under development.

