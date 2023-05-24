A large brewery has returned to work in Mykolaiv

PrJSC “AB InBev Efes Ukraine” has resumed production of beer at the Mykolaiv brewery.

This was reported by the CEO of the company, Dmytro Shpakov, reports the Industrial Portal with reference to AgroPortal.ua .

“Beer brewed in Mykolaiv can be found on supermarket shelves again,” he noted.

Speaking about the brands that will be produced in Mykolaiv, Shpakov named the beers “Yantar”, “Bile”, “Bila Nich”, “Chernihivske Svitle”, “Titan” and “Rogan Traditional”.

According to the company’s CEO, production at all the company’s breweries located in Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Mykolaiv was stopped on February 24, 2022. Currently, the Chernihiv Brewery Company is already actively working and producing all beer brands that are in the company’s portfolio.

According to Shpakov, the Mykolaiv Brewery suffered serious damage to its main production from Russian missile attacks during the forced downtime, and part of the equipment was lost.

“After the decision to restart the Mykolaiv Brewery was made, diagnostics, repair and adjustment of all production equipment were carried out at the enterprise. All three lines of the brewery (PET, glass 0.5 l and kegs) have already been fully restored and have started the full production of beer brands beloved by all Ukrainians. Production is provided with all the necessary contracts, in particular with regard to raw materials,” he said.

The press service of the company did not specify the timing of the launch of the Kharkiv Brewery.

