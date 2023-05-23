Ukraine is doing well: EU responded to Orban’s scandalous statement

Vitaly Saenko18:26, 05/23/23

In particular, the EU believes that the successful defense of Ukraine frustrates the plans of Russian President Vladimir Putin to win an early “victory”.

The European Union does not agree with the statements of some leaders of individual countries that Ukraine will not be able to win the war that Russia unleashed.

According to an UNIAN correspondent, Vice-President of the European Commission, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell said this at a briefing after the meeting of the EU Council with the participation of defense ministers.

“Ministers disagree with some people who say that Ukraine cannot win this war and therefore we should stop supporting it. No! On the contrary. Ukraine is doing well. It confuses Putin’s plans for a quick victory. Ukraine manages to defend itself,” Borrell said.

Borrell must have hinted at the statements of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban

The anti-Ukrainian position of the Hungarian prime minister has long been known. Recently, his scandalous statements regarding Ukraine are increasingly reminiscent of Kremlin propaganda. So, today Orban expressed confidence that Ukraine’s efforts to repel Russian aggression are doomed to failure, and further Western assistance will only lead to more victims.

At the same time, the speaker of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Oleg Nikolenko, in response to Orban, noted that his statements are erroneous, and only the Kremlin rejoices at him . Nikolenko stressed that Ukraine will continue to fight until the territories are completely liberated from Russian occupation.

