Yuri Kobzar16:07, 05/23/23

The Kremlin will have to withdraw part of the army from the front to cover the border, Girkin said.

Rebel attacks on Russia’s border regions may force the Russian command to withdraw part of the army units from the front in order to strengthen the border with them. And this plays into the hands of Ukraine, war criminal and terrorist Igor Girkin (Strelkov) believes.

At first, he sneered at the fact that the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry and Russian telegram channels give exactly the opposite information: the military reports the defeat of the “enemy DRG”, and social networks are full of messages about the rebels entering new settlements of the Belgorod region.

Then Girkin stated that if the loss of a number of border villages in the Belgorod region is true, then the military will be forced to create a “solid front” along the entire border, which will have to be filled with combined arms units.

“And this is beneficial for the Armed Forces of Ukraine – they again (as in the fall of last year) have a significant numerical advantage in people, as well as in the number of combined arms units and formations manned – albeit not well armed, but disciplined and ready for battle,” he worries terrorist.

The situation in the border areas of the Belgorod region

On Monday, armed rebel groups representing Russia’s anti-Putin underground entered the territory of the Belgorod region and ousted government units from several small villages in the Graivoronsky district.

The Russian military command organized a feverish defense and tried to push the rebels into the territory of Ukraine, but the fighting continues to this day. Moreover, in social networks, messages began to appear about the entry into the territory of the Russian Federation of new rebel detachments and the liberation of a number of villages by them.

