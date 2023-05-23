Seven Ukrainian soldiers captured 22 Russian special forces (video)

Marta Gichko05:30, 05/23/23

At the same time, the scouts of the Armed Forces of Ukraine treated the prisoners extremely professionally, despite the evil they brought to the Ukrainians.

Seven Ukrainian intelligence officers captured 22 Russian special forces in one of the hot areas.

According to a Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance officer with the call sign “Madyar”, the process of capturing Russian special forces was recorded by a drone. Voin urges to pay special attention to how professionally Ukrainian defenders treat Russian occupiers.

“22 commandos of the Shtorm group have been ‘detoxified’ (attention!) by 7 reconnaissance officers from our 59th Specialized Rifle Brigade. Seven (7), you read it right,” Madyar said.

Several soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine captured 22 special forces of the Russian FederationSeveral soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine captured 22 special forces of the Russian Federation

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...