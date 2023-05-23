Lukashenka is involved in the deportation of more than two thousand children from Ukraine – Belarusian opposition

Ekaterina Girnyk19:22, 05/23/23

Children were taken to recreation camps and sanatoriums in the Gomel and Minsk regions.

The Belarusian government could take part in the deportation of children from the territories of Ukraine occupied by Russia, Euractiv reports citing a report by the Belarusian opposition group – the National Anti-Crisis Directorate.

The report notes that 2,150 Ukrainian children, including orphans aged 6 to 15, were taken to the so-called holiday camps and sanatoriums on the territory of Belarus.

It is alleged that Ukrainian children were taken to the Belarusian sanatorium “Golden Sands” in the Gomel region and the sanatorium “Ostroshitsky Gorodok” and the camp “Dubrava” in the Minsk region.

The report states that the transfer of children to Belarus was illegal and violated the Geneva Conventions and the Statute of the International Criminal Court.

The first group of about 350 children arrived from the occupied Donetsk region on September 5 and 6, followed by the second and third groups at the end of September and mid-October, the report said. Additional deportations of children were carried out in April and May of this year. The children were taken by bus to Russia from Russian-held territories in Ukraine and then by train to Belarus.

“Lukashenko personally ordered the transfer of orphans to Belarus and facilitated their arrival with financial and organizational support,” the report says.

