France ready to provide long-term security commitments to Ukraine

23.05.2023 16:02

The French authorities are ready to agree arrangements with Ukraine on providing security commitments that will help Ukraine defend itself in the long term.

The relevant statement was made by the Spokesperson for the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic during a press briefing on Tuesday, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“France is ready to agree arrangements with Ukraine on providing security commitments, which will help Ukraine defend itself in the long term, and deter future acts of aggression, as our leaders reaffirmed in the Declaration of the 36th Franco-British summit,” the French representative said.

In his words, in cooperation with partners, France continues to consider the best way of providing support for Ukraine in the long term and in all areas.

A reminder that Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak expects Ukraine to receive security guarantees during the upcoming NATO Summit in Vilnius.

(C)UKRINFORM 2023

Like this: Like Loading...