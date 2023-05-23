France ready to provide long-term security commitments to Ukraine

23.05.2023 16:02
The French authorities are ready to agree arrangements with Ukraine on providing security commitments that will help Ukraine defend itself in the long term.
The relevant statement was made by the Spokesperson for the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic during a press briefing on Tuesday, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“France is ready to agree arrangements with Ukraine on providing security commitments, which will help Ukraine defend itself in the long term, and deter future acts of aggression, as our leaders reaffirmed in the Declaration of the 36th Franco-British summit,” the French representative said.
In his words, in cooperation with partners, France continues to consider the best way of providing support for Ukraine in the long term and in all areas.
A reminder that Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak expects Ukraine to receive security guarantees during the upcoming NATO Summit in Vilnius.
(C)UKRINFORM 2023
2 comments
Such bullshit. How can Ukraine believe any of this crap. God will help those who help themselves. Ukraine’s security can only be guaranteed by Ukraine. Ukraine needs to have a powerful military or the complete destruction of Moscow.
Does God help those who help themselves?
Where does the Bible teach the PRINCIPLE that God helps those who help themselves? In Proverbs 16:3, we read, “Commit to the Lord whatever you do, and he will establish your plans.” This is a promise that if we are working hard and trying to do things right, God will help us.
It also says in Proverbs that the Lord generally rewards diligence. For example, Proverbs 12:24 says, “The hand of the diligent will rule, while the slothful will be put to forced labor.” And Proverbs 13:4 says, “The soul of the sluggard craves and gets nothing, while the soul of the diligent is richly supplied.” So there are some principles in Scripture that would back up the statement, “God helps those who help themselves.”
So there are principles of truth in the saying, “God helps those who help themselves. But it also can create problems for us and the way we expect God to act.
Does God help those who can’t help themselves?
The Bible also teaches that God is gracious and merciful, and He provides help to those who CANNOT help themselves. In fact, the whole gospel is based on this principle! We are all sinners who can’t save ourselves. We need a Savior! And that’s exactly what God provided in Jesus Christ.
In Ephesians 2:8-9, it says, “For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith—and this not from yourselves, it is the gift of God— not by works, so that no one can boast.” So even our salvation is a gift from God that we could never earn on our own. The Biblical truth is that we can never get to God on our own merit. We are utterly helpless on our own.
We can’t work for our salvation. In fact, God’s word expressly says the opposite and that God opposes the proud. Our salvation is always and only through Christ Jesus. Romans 6:23 says, “For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.” So even though we sinned and deserve punishment, God gives us His Son as a free gift. And when we receive that gift by faith, we are saved!
The gospel is good news for those who cannot help themselves.