Armed Forces of Ukraine will soon launch a counteroffensive, there is a necessary minimum of weapons – Budanov

Evgenia Sokolenko21:26, 05/23/23

According to him, large stocks of weapons are needed to successfully continue the operation.

Ukraine has the necessary minimum of weapons to launch a counteroffensive .

“Many civilians are still under Russian occupation, and there is no more time to lose. We already have the necessary minimum of weapons. I can only say that this will begin soon,” said Kirill Budanov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, in an interview with the Japanese NHK TV channel . .

According to him, in order to liberate our territory from the invaders, we need more weapons. In particular, this applies to Western fighters.

“We must drive Russia out of our territory. We must use all our forces and means to achieve this goal. We need large stocks of weapons and ammunition to successfully continue the operation,” the head of the GUR summed up.

When will the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine begin?

Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the President’s Office , said that the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will consist of several stages. First there will be “butting” with the Russian military.

Yury Ignat, a representative of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that when partners provide Ukraine with F-16 fighters , our country will win the war unleashed by Russia. These aircraft will be on combat duty in different regions.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...