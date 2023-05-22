Ukrainian air defense destroyed Russian Su-35, 20 attack drones and 4 missiles

Antonina Dolomanzhi09:00, 05/22/23

The Russians as a whole attacked Ukraine with 16 rockets of various types and 20 Shahed-136/131 attack drones.

Last night, the Ukrainian military destroyed a Russian Su-35 fighter, 20 out of 20 attack drones and four out of 16 enemy missiles that the Russians used to attack Ukraine.

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of May 22, Russian invaders attacked military and infrastructure facilities in the Dnieper.

The attack was carried out with 16 missiles of various types. In particular, the enemy released:

4 Kh-101/Kh-555 air-launched cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic bombers from the Caspian Sea region;

5 X-22 cruise missiles from Tu-22M3 long-range bombers from different directions – the Sea of ​​Azov and the Kursk region;

2 Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the occupied Crimea;

5 anti-aircraft guided missiles S-300 from the occupied territory of the Zaporozhye region.

In addition, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 20 Shahed-136/131 Iranian attack drones from the south and north.

“During the night attack on May 22, four X-101 / X-555 cruise missiles and 20 Shahed-type strike drones were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of the Vostok Air Command and the South Air Command in the east and south, respectively,” the message says.

In addition, the Air Force confirmed the downing of the Russian aircraft, noting that at the end of the day on May 21 in the territorial waters of Ukraine in the Kherson region, a Russian Su-35 fighter jet underwent a “negative takeoff”.

“Now the circumstances of the disposal of the Russian aircraft are being clarified,” the command added.

