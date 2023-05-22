Ukraine’s new F-16 fighter jets will strike fear into Putin’s pilots

The supersonic fighter code-named “Viper” far outclasses the Russian jets.

Since the Russian invasion, Ukraine has been given a staggering amount of military equipment by friends and allies. But while Volodymyr Zelensky had largely received the contents of his wish list, there was one glaring exception. Despite repeated pleas, Ukraine had not received F-16 combat aircraft to replace its aged fleet of MiGs and Sukhoi, jets which are markedly inferior to those flown by Russian pilots.

Now US President Joe Biden has given the legally necessary green light for a small coalition of Western allies to transfer the jet to Kyiv. Things are moving fast. The UK and other nations have signalled their readiness to offer pilot training, and we have seen confirmation that cross-over training to the F-16 for experienced pilots can be done in a few months rather than years.

All that’s needed now are the aircraft, parts and ancillaries to make it happen. With over 4,600 F-16s built, multiple user nations and a production line still running today, it shouldn’t be too hard to find a few “spares” lying around.

Their arrival could well mark a turning point in the battle for supremacy in the air. Although the F-16 made its debut as far back as 1976, it has kept itself relevant and is in service with many air forces around the world. Indeed new export models are still coming off the production line today. The likely European models have all been through a mid-life update and will be able to carry the most modern and capable western weapons.

As a platform the F-16 is timeless. It’s relatively simple, fast, agile, flexible and its single engine makes it a relatively easy aircraft to maintain. It has a highly capable radar and the most up to date avionics and networks. In combat it’s a real handful for an adversary, relatively hard to spot on radar and even harder with the naked eye. Being supersonic and able to pull 9G its code-name of Viper is well earned. Most importantly, the F-16 is a multi-role fighter, capable of fulfilling the air-to-air and air-to-ground role as well as the highly specialised role of anti-surface-to-air missiles.

It has a modern and highly capable electronic warfare suite including detection and counter measures for all current Russian systems. The F-16 has been the backbone of NATO’s air defence for decades and will only be replaced when F35s are delivered over the coming years. And it will make a real difference to this conflict.

More potent air power will give Ukraine greater options whilst restricting those of Russia. Whether it’s intercepting long range missiles, keeping Russian aircraft under threat and at distance, sowing fear in Russian ground based air defence systems, or just protecting Ukraine troops and more vulnerable aircraft, the F-16 will have a significant impact. But even more important than all these military reasons, it gives Ukraine hope and a belief that we have their back; they deserve more than half a chance in their titanic struggle.

We have seen what they can do with a few cheap drones; now imagine what they can do with modern Western jets.

To date, the majority of equipment offered to Ukraine has been about holding the line or stopping the endless salvos of long range missiles aimed at Ukraine’s cities and civilians. As welcome and generous this has been, it has been focussed on saving lives and not losing more territory, rather than reversing Russian gains.



The recent transfer of Slovakian and Polish MiGs and Western tanks – albeit painfully slowly and after much political wrangling – signalled a step-change in this process. Most recently, the UK’s offer of Storm Shadow missiles broke the taboo against offering capabilities that can theoretically strike beyond Ukraine’s borders. More advanced western airpower had long been seen as a step too far for those nervous about triggering Russian retaliation. I’m not sure Putin’s red lines ever meant very much to Ukrainians under constant attack in their homes, fired upon by inter-continental missiles launched by strategic bombers from within the safety of Russian airspace. Now Ukraine will get the jets it needs to fight back.

And with them, the greatest signal yet of the West’s support now and for the future. And the future matters. Regardless of whether combat-hardened Ukrainian pilots flying F-16s makes Kyiv’s integration into Nato easier – and it does – Ukraine will need to patrol and protect its borders once they are re-established. The F-16 will fulfil this role admirably.

Nations under threat of survival can do extraordinary things when given half a chance. And half a chance it still is; outnumbered, outgunned and surrounded Ukraine has been stoically defending the frontline, albeit one now significantly inside their internationally recognised border. They have long deserved better. Now they’re getting it.

Greg Bagwell CB CBE is a retired Air Marshal and combat pilot. He was the UK’s Air Commander for four years and is current President of the Air and Space Power Association

