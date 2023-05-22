Ukraine war latest: Russia says fighting ongoing within its borders

May 22, 2023

The Ukrainian army fires Grad shells in the direction of Bakhmut on April 28, 2023. (Photo by Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of Russia’s Belgorod Oblast, announced a “counter-terrorist operation” in the region on May 22 amid reported attacks by Russian anti-government groups.

“The situation in the Grayvoron district remains tense, a sabotage and reconnaissance group entered the territory, the majority of the population left the district,” Gladkov said.

Since early morning, Russian officials have reported fighting within the country’s region bordering Ukraine.

On May 22, a group of armed men calling themselves the Free Russia Legion and the Russian Volunteer Corps recorded a video saying they had crossed into Russia and took hold of bordering villages.

“The Legion returns home,” armed men in one of the videos said, alleging it was shot within Russia.

According to Russian officials, the fighting is ongoing near the town of Grayvoron, located 7 kilometers north of the Ukrainian border. So-called Free Russia Legion announced that it had taken the village of Kozinka, located next to the border.

Ukrainian officials have issued mixed signals about the reported incursion.

Armed Russian anti-government groups allegedly fighting on Ukraine’s side have started a combat operation in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast, spokesperson for Ukraine’s military intelligence Andrii Yusov told Suspilne news outlet on May 22.

Senior Ukrainian officials have refrained from commenting on the situation.

The number of people involved in the fighting remains unknown, with Russia’s Gladkov saying midday that eight people were injured.

Back in March 2023, the so-called Russian Volunteer Corps said it crossed into Russia’s Bryansk Oblast, neighboring Ukraine.

The attack was inconclusive, leading to no territorial gains.

The Free Russia Legion and the Russian Volunteer Corps claim they employ Russian citizens fighting against the Russian regime.

