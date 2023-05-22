The US State Department reacted to the latest events in Russian Belgorod

Anastasia Pechenyuk22:22, 05/22/23

Washington does not encourage attacks outside Ukrainian borders.

The United States of America does not encourage Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory, but leaves Kiev the right to choose how to conduct its military operations. This was recalled at the State Department in response to a request to comment on the latest events in the Belgorod region, where, according to Ukrainian intelligence, Russian volunteers fighting on the side of Ukraine are conducting an operation.

“I have no new information about the actions on the ground. … We have made it clear to Ukrainians that we do not encourage attacks outside Ukrainian borders and do not provide opportunities for them. But it is important to remind the world that it was Russia that started this war, continues to attack civilians, targeting schools and hospitals, civilian infrastructure. Ukraine has the right to decide how it wants to conduct its military operations, but Russia is the aggressor in this war,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.

