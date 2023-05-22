The main goal is nuclear weapons? What is happening in the Belgorod region and why the Russians are in a panic. Map

22.05.2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

In the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, fighting continues between the fighters of the Russian Volunteer Corps and the security forces controlled by the Putin regime. It is possible that the purpose of the special operation of the RDK is to capture the nuclear weapons storage base, which is located near the village of Antonovka. Moreover, it is to capture, and not to destroy, otherwise drones or missiles would be used.

We are talking about the nuclear weapons storage base “Object 1150” or “Belgorod-22” (military unit 25624), which is located just 17 kilometers from the border with Ukraine, and less than 10 kilometers from the place where active hostilities are now taking place.

According to information from open sources, an unknown number of 240-mm 3VB11 rounds for 2S4 Tyulpan self-propelled mortars with a special RD14 nuclear warhead, the so-called tactical nuclear weapon, was transported to the territory of this base from about the end of September 2022.

There is a version that the Russian military wanted to use these ammunition in order to stop the counterattack on Kupyansk, but abandoned this idea. At the same time, they were not taken out of the Belgorod region either, back deep into the territory of Russia.

According to the information coming from the Belgorod region, the RDK fighters passed the settlements of Kozinka, Glotovo and Gora-Podol almost unopposed and entered into battle with Putin’s security forces in the settlement of Grayvoron, from where the nuclear weapons storage base was a little more than 15 kilometers along the highway and less than 10 kilometers in a straight line.

This version is confirmed by information from Russian sources about the urgent capsizing of the Moscow OMON in the Belgorod region, and the speaker of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry Andriy Yusov, on the air of the national telethon, generally announced the beginning of the evacuation of nuclear stockpiles by the Russian military from the Belgorod-22 base .

Also in Russia, they announced a “fierce battle with the Ukrainian DRG on the border of the Belgorod region. The battle allegedly takes place near the village of Dronovka. Military equipment is involved on both sides , drones were noticed in the sky.

