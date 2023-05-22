Tensions Escalate in Belgorod: Border Clashes, Fierce Fighting and Sirens

Sofiia Syngaivska

The russian Volunteer Corps and the Freedom of russia Legion started their missions

The Freedom of russia Legion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published a video address to its citizens, calling on russians to fight for russia free from Putin. The legion is returning to the Russian Federation.

Легіон росіі повертається додому pic.twitter.com/fjk7UHqMwm — Антон Геращенко (@Gerashchenko7) May 22, 2023

“Residents of russia! We are russians just like you. We are distinguished only by the fact that we no longer wanted to justify the actions of criminals in power and took up arms to defend our and your freedom,” the legion stated.

Later, the Freedom of russia Legion posted another message:

“Residents of the border regions! Stay at home, do not resist and do not be afraid: we are not your enemies. Unlike Putin’s zombies, we do not touch civilians and do not use them for our own purposes. Freedom is near! To everyone who follows us: soon all the details, stay in touch.”

Drone in Belgorod / screenshot from video

Then the russian Volunteer Corps was spotted in Belgorod and Bryansk regions.

They also went cross border in Bryansk region. Besides taking footage in front of a village sign, it seems nothing worth reporting on happened. pic.twitter.com/QiUrDPQwfr — NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) May 22, 2023

A few moments later, a video of their first mission appeared on the network. The border crossing point in Belgorod was destroyed.

⚡️The view from a Ukrainian drone of the border villages of the Graivoronovsky district of the Belgorod region, which have been shelled for more than an hour. pic.twitter.com/Wb4idFKoZD — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) May 22, 2023

As of 12 pm EEST, May 22, the sirens went off in Belgorod. Russian media report on fierce fighting with sabotage and reconnaissance group on the border and tanks moving to the territory of Grayvoron checkpoint, Belgorod region.

⚡️An unidentified tank entered the territory of the Grayvoron checkpoint in the Belgorod region from the Ukrainian border. pic.twitter.com/HUqi7ASKW1 — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) May 22, 2023

