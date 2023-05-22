Situation in Belgorod region is internal conflict – Yusov

22.05.2023 20:25

The situation in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation is an internal conflict.

Representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Andriy Yusov said this on the air of the telethon “United News”, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The security and defense forces of Ukraine are liberating Ukrainian territory and de-occupying our lands in order to reach the internationally recognized borders of Ukraine of 1991. Everything that is happening on the territory of the Russian Federation is an internal Russian conflict,” Yusov said.

He noted that the structures that took responsibility for the events in the Belgorod region – the “Freedom of Russia” Legion and the “Russian Volunteer Corps” – consist of Russian citizens who are defending Russia from the Putin regime with arms in their hands.

Earlier, the media reported that explosions had been heard in the Belgorod region, and later the media reported that Russian volunteers had arrived in the area.

Statements by the “Russian Volunteer Corps” and the “Freedom of Russia” Legion about the “liberation” of the settlements of Kozynka and Hora-Podol in the Belgorod region appeared on social media.

According to Russian Presidential Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, Vladimir Putin has already been informed of the “attempted breakthrough.” Peskov called the events in the Belgorod region a “sabotage” aimed at “diverting attention from the Bakhmut direction.” He said that Russian forces are trying to destroy the “saboteurs”.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the head of the Presidential Office, said that Ukraine had nothing to do with the actions in Belgorod region.

