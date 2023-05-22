Sanctions in Russia – no tank/jet supplies, six-day workweek ahead

Russia may start the second half of 2023 with a new working week. At least such an appeal has already been officially sent to the Kremlin. It seems that the economy of the Russian Federation has been suffering since mid-2022 when the sanctions imposed on Russia due to the invasion of Ukraine gradually begin to bear fruit.

The Association of Entrepreneurs “Avanti” called for the introduction of a six-day workweek in Russia. “Business patriotism” must be developed, says the business association’s appeal. The appeal was addressed to the Russian Ministry of Labor and Minister Anton Kotyakov. Izvestia has the document sent to the ministry.

This is the first proposal since February 2022 to increase working days by one week. Until now, most businesses in Russia operated from Monday to Friday. The weekend was for rest, as it is almost everywhere in the world.

This development of things seems to have been expected. The sanctions seriously affected imports and military production, but not only. Then came the increase in working hours due to the sanctions. Now, a six-day workweek is at the doorstep of the Russian economy.

What does Avanti say?

The entrepreneurs’ association recalls that the first sanctions from 2014, due to the annexation of Crimea, did not yield results. Russia has resisted Western pressure and the economy has been growing. “Currently, however, the number of restrictive measures has increased significantly, which has increased the burden on the economic sector,” says Avanti.

Avanti believes the six-day workweek will help Russia. This is expected to lead to “achieving a technological and industrial breakthrough”. Avanti argues that this is one way to make the Russian Federation less dependent on the West.

Russia may be preparing for deja vu. During World War II, the Russian economy operated seven days a week. The comparison makes perfect sense as Russia is at war again. After the war, working hours were reduced to accepted standards. Avanti defends his idea by giving examples. “So in Nepal and Iran, six-day working weeks are established, and in Belgium and Turkey employment is allowed up to 48 hours a week.”

No tank/fighter deliveries

BulgarianMilitary.com expected such a decision. There have been too many signals of this coming from Russia over the past 14 months. Last year, military companies raced to announce their supplies. UralVagonZavod, for example, “spews” T-90M tanks every month. The Su-34 and Su-57 were often in our news because the aircraft industry was praised through press releases in the news.

From the beginning of 2024, however, there is a lull. We should even call it silence. There is not a single announced delivery of new tanks or fighter jets. Businesses have stopped publishing their supplies, which means that it is quite possible that they simply do not give information to Ukraine or the West.

But it’s hard to escape Russian bloggers in Russia. No matter how much you hide, someone will notice one or two, or three deliveries. No, Russian bloggers are also silent and posting old topics. Only Rostec announces a new production, a new product, or participation in an international military exhibition. But Rostec does not announce new deliveries either.

The reason may be different

It is indeed possible that a non-disclosure order on Russian supplies could be one of the reasons. Another possible reason, which is completely logical and more likely – the sanctions already give an even greater result. Denied access to modern components has an impact.

Yes, Russia is a large country and most likely can have its own production of these key components. But that doesn’t change overnight, it happens over a decade. Perhaps we are in that period of the decade when the Kremlin has decided to produce everything itself.

The nature of the war in Ukraine may also be a reason. From January to today, artillery battles are not what they were last year. The Ukrainian chernozem mud almost does not allow vehicles to move – neither jeeps nor tanks. For this reason, Russia primarily attacks by air. Enterprises may be engaged in repairing anything damaged from 2022, which affects new production and supplies.

It will get harder and harder

It may take two decades for the Russian economy to break away from Western dependence. It will get harder and harder for Russia because of this war.

Increased working hours and days are not an attractive force for the Russian citizen. The state of the Russian economy suggests a reduction in wages. This will further alienate experts and specialists in a given field, and open the way for them to develop in the West. In their place, not-so-qualified personnel will most likely remain, who will have to be further trained, which also eats up the budget of every enterprise.

Russia has to compete with other countries around the world for tenders for government contracts. This is very good for the Russian economy because, by increasing competitiveness, everyone seeks to increase quality. Most likely, the quality of Russian weapons systems will decrease, because Russian weapons companies will not be allowed to participate in such tenders.

The proposal for a new working week does not speak well for the “bright future” promised by Mr. Vladimir Putin and those close to him. Developed economies are already considering reducing working days, working hours, and working staff. Options are even being considered if you don’t want to work, to still be paid a salary. However, Russia is following the same slope of the world economy, but in the opposite direction – its ascent.

Like this: Like Loading...