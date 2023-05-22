Russians flee Belgorod en masse in panic (video)

Marta Gichko16:26, 05/22/23

Huge queues of cars formed at the exit from the city.

Russians leave Belgorod en masse . On the outskirts of the city formed a kilometer traffic jams.

According to local publics, residents of Belgorod are fleeing en masse from the city amid an attack on the region and statements by the authorities about sabotage groups in border settlements.

At the exit from Belgorod lined up of cars heading deep into the territory of Russia. Meanwhile, the authorities are trying to hide the panic.

