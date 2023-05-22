Russian Volunteers Penetrated 10km Deep Into Belgorod Region

Active hostilities began.
Fighters of the Russian Volunteer Corps launched a new raid on the territory of the Belgorod and Bryansk regions of the Russian Federation, according to Glavred.
Russian volunteers reached the village of Bezlyudovka, located at a distance of more than 10 kilometers from the Ukrainian-Russian border. Footage of the Russian volunteers near Bezlyudovka appeared online.
In addition, a video with an appeal from representatives of another anti-Putin movement, the Freedom of Russia Legion, has been published online. The fighters say they are “going home”.
In addition, videos of the Russian Volunteer Corps in the settlements of Lyubimovka and Churovichi in the Bryansk region were also published.
Details of the battle march of Russian volunteers
“Inhabitants of the border regions. Stay at home, do not resist and do not be afraid: we are not your enemies. Freedom is near,” reads the message of the Freedom of Russia Legion.
In turn, the adviser to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Anton Herashchenko, specified that as a result of a raid by Russian volunteers, a checkpoint on the territory of the Belgorod region was destroyed.
“Russian volunteers are taking back Russia!” he wrote on Telegram.
2 comments
They advanced ten kilometers into mafia land. The vast majority of the mafia army is in the Donbass. Mafia land is wide open to invade. This would prove to be easier to do than breaking through the defensive lines along the front lines. Or, they did this to draw roaches away from the Donbass?
It sounds to me like Zaluzhny unleashed his Russian contingent and is letting them start a counteroffensive in the main direction of Belgorod. They likely believe there is public support and sustainability. If nothing else this should empty the orcs from Belarus or better yet, from Donbas as you suggested?