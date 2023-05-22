Russian Volunteers Penetrated 10km Deep Into Belgorod Region

Active hostilities began.

22.05.2023

Fighters of the Russian Volunteer Corps launched a new raid on the territory of the Belgorod and Bryansk regions of the Russian Federation, according to Glavred.

Russian volunteers reached the village of Bezlyudovka, located at a distance of more than 10 kilometers from the Ukrainian-Russian border. Footage of the Russian volunteers near Bezlyudovka appeared online.

In addition, a video with an appeal from representatives of another anti-Putin movement, the Freedom of Russia Legion, has been published online. The fighters say they are “going home”.

In addition, videos of the Russian Volunteer Corps in the settlements of Lyubimovka and Churovichi in the Bryansk region were also published.

Details of the battle march of Russian volunteers

“Inhabitants of the border regions. Stay at home, do not resist and do not be afraid: we are not your enemies. Freedom is near,” reads the message of the Freedom of Russia Legion.

In turn, the adviser to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Anton Herashchenko, specified that as a result of a raid by Russian volunteers, a checkpoint on the territory of the Belgorod region was destroyed.

“Russian volunteers are taking back Russia!” he wrote on Telegram.

Like this: Like Loading...