Part of nuclear stockpiles urgently removed from Belgorod – GUR

Olga Prikhodko18:22, 05/22/23

Now the Russian invaders are urgently carrying out an evacuation in the Graivoronsky district, not far from which there is a storage facility for Russian nuclear stockpiles called Belgorod-22.

Part of the nuclear stocks of the Russian Federation are being evacuated from Belgorod .

As an UNIAN correspondent reports, this was announced by the speaker of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine Andriy Yusov during the telethon .

“The Belgorod-22 nuclear weapons storage facility is being evacuated as a matter of urgency. This place is located not far from the Graivoronsky district,” Yusov said.

