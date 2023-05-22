Part of nuclear stockpiles urgently removed from Belgorod – GUR

Olga Prikhodko18:22, 05/22/23
Now the Russian invaders are urgently carrying out an evacuation in the Graivoronsky district, not far from which there is a storage facility for Russian nuclear stockpiles called Belgorod-22.
Part of the nuclear stocks of the Russian Federation are being evacuated from Belgorod .
As an UNIAN correspondent reports, this was announced by the speaker of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine Andriy Yusov during the telethon .
“The Belgorod-22 nuclear weapons storage facility is being evacuated as a matter of urgency. This place is located not far from the Graivoronsky district,” Yusov said.
