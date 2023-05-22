NATO Parliamentary Assembly recognizes Russia’s crimes against Ukraine as genocide

Lesya Leshchenko16:02, 05/22/23

The Assembly also called on the governments of their countries to openly announce at the summit in Vilnius that Ukraine will become a member of the Alliance.

The NATO Parliamentary Assembly recognized Russia’s crimes against Ukraine as genocide , and the terrorist regime in the Russian Federation as rashism.

Yegor Chernev, Chairman of the Permanent Delegation of Ukraine to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, announced this on Facebook.

“The NATO Parliamentary Assembly recognized Russia’s crimes against Ukraine as genocide, and the terrorist regime in the Russian Federation as rashism. Unanimously. At the Assembly session in Luxembourg, we achieved the adoption of an extremely strong declaration that will have far-reaching political consequences,” he said.

In addition, according to Chernev, the NATO PA called on the governments of their countries to openly announce at the summit in Vilnius that Ukraine will become a member of the Alliance and agree on the next concrete steps for Ukraine’s entry into NATO.

“This is our diplomatic victory. All our key wishes regarding the final text of the declaration have been taken into account. There is the support of the international tribunal, and assistance to Ukraine to victory and after it, and the condemnation of the ideology of rashism, and the restoration of territorial integrity, and sanctions, and reparations, and the plan Marshall, and much more. The foundation for the NATO summit in Vilnius has been laid. The parliamentarians of the Alliance countries have expressed their position. Now it’s up to the governments,” the head of the delegation said.

